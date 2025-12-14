Trevor Lee (Cameron Grimes) And Wife Expecting First Child

Former WWE star Trevor Lee, also known as Cameron Grimes, and his wife, Emily Profitt, recently announced on Instagram that they are expecting their first child together. Profitt shared a heartfelt caption along with a picture of their sonogram.

Profitt wrote, “We’ve been keeping a secret. Can’t wait to welcome our baby girl in April 2026.”

Lee recently took to his Twitter (X) account to share a picture of a hat that reads “Girl Dad.”

He had a five-year career with WWE before being released by the company in April 2024. Lee joined WWE in 2019 and captured both the Million Dollar Title and the NXT North American Championship once each. In May 2023, he made his main roster debut on Friday Night SmackDown after being drafted during that year’s WWE Draft. However, he was let go by the promotion in April 2024, with his final match being against Bron Breakker.

Since his release, Lee has been active on the independent circuit and currently holds the AAW Heavyweight Championship.