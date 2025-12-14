Bruce Prichard Discusses Roddy Piper’s Temper And Backstage Personality

WWE Senior Vice President Bruce Prichard discussed various topics on BT & Sal for WFAN, including the fact that WWE Hall of Famer “Rowdy” Roddy Piper disliked people imitating him.

Prichard said, “Roddy hated people imitating him… in the day, they liked to do it. And you know, ‘Ha ha, hello there, son.’ But Roddy hated it. And I had to pitch this whole idea to Roddy and do it. He just — Roddy would pet people. It’s like — some people, they shake your hand and hold on. Roddy would pet you. ‘How are you doing, son? That’s a nice little haircut there. Where’d you get this shirt? Yeah, that’s cute, the way you say that. Well, you want to do what? Yeah, okay. I’ll see you in the ring.’ And that was it.”

On Piper nearly knocking him out the first time they worked together:

“He about knocked me out the first time we worked together. We were just in the ring going back and forth. Again, we had no script writers, we just did what we did. And the purpose of this was, me to piss him off and I did. And I got a right hand that I didn’t expect. Never saw it coming. He also had that element of surprise. I caught the middle rope, I did not go down. And I was like, ‘Okay, I don’t think he liked that one.’”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)