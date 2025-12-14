Backstage Update On Nikki Bella’s WWE In-Ring Future

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella was being considered for a managerial role alongside a rising talent. This has led some sources to suggest that she may be done wrestling in the ring.

However, Fightful Select reports that this does not seem to be the case, as sources within WWE do not believe Bella has had her last match.

The report also mentioned that Bella has expressed her openness to taking on a managerial position in the future.

Bella’s most recent match was against Stephanie Vaquer for the Women’s World Championship, where Vaquer retained her title. Following her loss, Bella stated that she wanted a rematch. However, her hopes for that rematch were thwarted on RAW when Raquel Rodriguez interrupted her mid-promo.

Rodriguez then confronted Vaquer in a stare-down. Bella returned to WWE in June, turning heel on Vaquer leading up to their match at Survivor Series.