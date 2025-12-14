Update On WWE’s Content Library As Peacock Deal Approaches Expiration

According to PWMania.com, certain parts of WWE’s content library are showing expiration dates of December 31st. Additionally, the deal between WWE and Peacock for NXT Pay-Per-View (PLE) events is set to expire in March 2026. However, sources suggest WWE will continue releasing content gradually on YouTube.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE is currently discussing the gradual upload of its older non-WWE video library onto YouTube.

In contrast, some content, specifically the archives of SmackDown and Saturday Night’s Main Event (SNME), is likely to remain on Peacock. It’s also noted that both SmackDown and SNME are part of WWE’s ongoing deal with NBCUniversal, which extends beyond March.

The report also notes that Netflix has uploaded older episodes of RAW, though its library is incomplete. Once the Peacock deal concludes, this could potentially allow for older episodes to be made available for streaming domestically as well.

WWE has not made any public statements regarding its plans for the old library. However, Mark Shapiro has commented on the existing deals.

He said, “We haven’t gone to market yet on the NXT PLEs; we have a lot on our plate right now, and we want to be smart and strategic about that. We’re in no rush. We need to be deliberate and thoughtful. As it relates to the library, we’re working on a non-exclusive deal at the moment. I think we’ll have something to announce in Q1 [2026].”