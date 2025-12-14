Updated Ticket Sales For WWE’s Upcoming Events

F4WOnline.com has revealed new details about ticket sales for WWE’s upcoming live events, premium live events (PLEs), and television tapings.

The report covers shows scheduled between Sunday December 14th, 2025, through Saturday, February 28th, 2026, offering insight into WWE’s ticket demand across multiple cities. You can check them out below.

– WWE NXT Live Event on Sunday, December 14th in Macon, Georgia has 776 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, December 15th in Hershey has 6,612 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, December 19th in Grand Rapids has 4,071 tickets sold.

– WWE Live Holiday Tour Event on Friday, December 26th in Baltimore has 6,481 tickets sold.

– WWE Live Holiday Tour Event on Saturday, December 27th in Tampa has 5,334 tickets sold.

– WWE Live Holiday Tour Event on Saturday, December 27th in Pittsburgh has 5,783 tickets sold.

– WWE Live Holiday Tour Event on Sunday, December 28th in Jacksonville has 4,175 tickets sold.

– WWE Live Holiday Tour Event on Sunday, December 28th in Rochester, New York has 2,561 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, December 29th in Orlando has 8,890 tickets sold.

– WWE Live Holiday Tour Event on Tuesday, December 30th in Estero has 3,589 tickets sold.

– WWE Live Holiday Tour Event on Tuesday, December 30th in Detroit has 3,902 tickets sold.

– WWE Live Holiday Tour Event on Thursday, January 1st, 2026 in Syracuse, New York has 2,477 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, January 2nd, 2026 in Buffalo has 6,499 tickets sold.

– WWE Live Holiday Tour Event on Friday, January 2nd, 2026 in Buffalo, New York has 5,034 tickets sold.

– WWE Live Holiday Tour Event on Saturday, January 3rd, 2026 in Worcester has 3,411 tickets sold.

– WWE Live Holiday Tour Event on Sunday, January 4th, 2026 in Bridgeport has 3,498 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, January 5th, 2026 in Brooklyn has 5,733 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, January 23rd, 2026 in Montreal has 6,640 tickets sold.

– WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday, January 24th, 2026 in Montreal has 6,054 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, January 26th, 2026 in Toronto has 10,743 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, February 2nd, 2026 in Philadelphia has 4,550 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, February 6th, 2026 in Charlotte has 5,032 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, February 13th, 2026 in Dallas has 4,311 tickets sold.

– WWE Elimination Chamber on Saturday, February 28th, 2026 in Chicago has 11,551 tickets sold.