Triple H Explains Decision Behind John Cena’s Final WWE Match

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque took part in the post-Saturday Night’s Main Event show, where he discussed various topics, including his lack of surprise at fans booing him during the post-match segment of John Cena vs. GUNTHER.

Triple H said, “No. Look, there are time-honored traditions in our business, and there’s a way you handle your business. John has said the right thing his entire career, that it’s about leaving this place better than you found it. I think people don’t — there is no way for people to understand that in the moment, you know? But you do what is right for the business. You do what is right for the industry. John has done that his entire career. I will do that for my entire career. I will do what I think is right for this business. It just is what it is, and I understand that stuff for people. I understand, but you know, it’s part of what we do. That is the role we have chosen.”

On how there was never any question about Cena’s departure being handled the way it was:

“Yeah, I mean that is — if you were to say, ‘What would Cena do on his way out?’ Take the emotion out of it. What would John Cena do? I’m not talking about the character. His entire career. Sum it all up. What do we do on the way out? And if we want to talk about behind the scenes, he will put over somebody on the way out. He will leave this better than he found it. He will go into the ring, and he will make somebody on his way out. That is what John does. That’s what John has always done, and you know, I know people will criticize this. People will talk about this moment right here. I’ve got big shoulders, I’m good with it.”

You can check out Triple H’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)