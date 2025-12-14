Backstage News On Travis Scott’s WWE Exit

Renowned rap music icon and singer/songwriter Travis Scott was involved in several high-profile moments on WWE programming earlier this year. He appeared in the ring alongside WWE legend The Rock at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event (PLE) when John Cena unexpectedly turned heel.

At WrestleMania 41, Night Two, Scott came to Cena’s aid, helping the Greatest of All Time defeat Cody Rhodes and become a 17-time World Champion.

Scott was reportedly scheduled to team up with Logan Paul and Cena for a tag team match against Rhodes and The Usos at Money in the Bank. However, this match never took place, and the rapper essentially vanished from the company.

It was reported that Travis and WWE had a falling-out, leading to the cancellation of their plans together.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer discussed this situation. According to Meltzer, several individuals within WWE spoke very negatively about Scott, calling the split “bad” and saying no one wanted to discuss him.

As a result of the scrapped tag team match involving Cena and Scott, the 17-time World Champion ultimately teamed up with Logan Paul to compete against Rhodes and Jey Uso.