Backstage News On WWE Royal Rumble 2026 Already Breaking Records

The 2026 WWE Royal Rumble, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, has generated unprecedented global interest, with over 750,000 fans in a virtual queue before tickets officially went on sale.

The report highlights that this premium live event (PLE) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has set a record for the largest presale demand ever for a professional wrestling show.

This figure surpasses AEW’s previous high of 74,500 for All Out 2019 and even exceeds UFC’s record of 250,000 fans in line for Anderson Silva’s homecoming fight in Brazil. The volume of presale tickets sold indicates growing confidence in Saudi Arabia as a destination for live sports entertainment.

WWE’s long-term strategy of establishing global tentpole events seems to be paying off, as travel demand from fans willing to fly in for major events is increasing. With tickets expected to sell out quickly once general sales begin, secondary market platforms are likely to see significant activity and rapidly changing prices.

This surge in interest underscores WWE’s strong performance at its major events in Saudi Arabia, where stadium shows have consistently attracted more than 50,000 attendees since 2018.

The excitement surrounding the Royal Rumble also underscores its importance as a lead-up to the WrestleMania season, when fans look forward to returns, surprise entrants, and key storyline developments. The event poster features stars such as CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and Becky Lynch, further amplifying anticipation among international audiences.

Industry analysts note that this level of demand positions Riyadh as a key market in WWE’s international expansion. It also reflects the company’s ability to blend established names with emerging stars to maintain broad appeal.

As the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble approaches, the event is poised to set the tone for WrestleMania 42 and reinforce WWE’s global reach for its premium live events.