Backstage News On LA Knight Battling Illness During This Week’s WWE RAW

As PWMania.com previously reported, LA Knight had a prominent presence on last Monday’s episode of RAW. He made a significant save for WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio against The Vision. Later, Knight faced Bronson Reed in a match but suffered a post-match attack, which included Reed delivering a Tsunami from the top of a car.

According to Fightful Select, sources have indicated that Knight was dealing with an unspecified illness during RAW. The report noted that details about the illness and whether Knight has recovered are still unknown, but updates will be provided as they become available.

This comes after earlier reports indicated that Knight is regarded as “a top player” in WWE, with sources suggesting he is being positioned for an even more successful year in 2026.