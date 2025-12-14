Update On WWE’s Mystery Masked Attacker, Chris Jericho Involved?

PWMania.com previously reported that a masked attacker made a surprise appearance during WWE Survivor Series: WarGames last month.

The attacker entered the cage and delivered a superkick to World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, which allowed Bron Breakker to hit his signature spear and pin Punk in the Men’s WarGames Match.

The masked assailant reappeared during Logan Paul’s match against LA Knight on RAW this past Monday night, where he stomped on Knight while he was on the commentary desk. This distraction enabled Paul to seize the opportunity and secure the victory.

Later in the show, the masked attacker took out WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. Meanwhile, Paul Heyman, another Hall of Famer, claimed he had no connection to the mystery attacker. Although the identity of the masked figure remains unknown, reports suggest that it may be Austin Theory.

Additionally, there are suggestions that two different talents played the masked man this past Monday. With pro wrestling veteran Chris Jericho increasingly likely to join WWE once his AEW deal expires, some have speculated that Jericho might be the assailant.

However, Dave Meltzer noted in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there is little chance of the masked man being Jericho, who is still under contract with All Elite Wrestling. Jericho has been absent from weekly programming since April 2025.