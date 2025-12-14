Current Lineup For AEW Worlds End PPV

AEW has announced the lineup for this month’s Worlds End pay-per-view (PPV).

AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander will defend her title against Jamie Hayter. This match was made official after Statlander revealed it during a backstage interview segment on last night’s Winter Is Coming edition of Collision.

Earlier that night, Statlander and Hayter teamed up to defeat the Sisters of Sin, comprised of Skye Blue and Julia Hart.

Now, the two women will face off with the world title on the line. Hayter has not held the championship since May 2023, when she lost it to Toni Storm at Double or Nothing. Following that bout, she was sidelined for over a year due to a lengthy injury.

Statlander won the AEW Women’s World Title from Storm at All Out 2025 in a four-way match on September 20th, which also featured Hayter and Thekla.

AEW Worlds End will take place on Saturday, December 27th, at the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.