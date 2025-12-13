AEW Collision: Winter Is Coming Preview For Tonight (12/13/2025): Cardiff, Wales

AEW is live today!

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Utilita Arena in Cardiff, Wales for this year’s AEW Collision “Winter Is Coming” show featuring the continuation of the AEW Continental Classic tournament.

On tap for today’s show, which airs live at 4:30pm EST. via TNT and HBO Max, are the following matches:

* Continental Classic Blue League Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* Swerve Strickland vs. Josh Alexander

* Jamie Hayter & Kris Statlander vs. The Sisters of Sin (Julia Hart & Skye Blue)

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

* Continental Classic Gold League Match: Kevin Knight vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

Join us here for AEW Collision: Winter Is Coming results.