MJF Talks Hangman Page Title Defense, Hanging Out With Seth Rollins & More

MJF recently appeared as a guest on TMZ’s Inside The Ring to promote AEW Revolution 2026 in Los Angeles, CA.

The following are some of the highlights from the interview.

On his meeting with Seth Rollins during NFL Super Bowl Week: “In our industry, when somebody’s undeniable, you want to get to know and talk to that person because we respect the sport that we do. Seth Rollins is undeniable. MJF is undeniable. So it’s a big deal when I get to hang out with him, and it’s a big deal when he gets to hang out with me. We enjoy each other’s company. We enjoy picking each other’s brains. He’s one hell of a talent, man. He’s the face of his promotion. I’m the face of mine.”

On not only being a Disney adult but a Universal bro: “Not only am I a Disney adult, I’m a Universal bro. I love theme parks, so I’m not ashamed of it. It’s one of the only things in life that makes me not want to off myself. Just by- because no offense, talking to people like this, it’s exhausting, and I also have to wrestle in front of people like this. I’m on TV in front of people like this. So to me, my respite, my way of exhaling is going to Disney World, Disneyland, Universal, a Six Flags park, you name it. I love coasters. I love rides. I love white trash food. I hate white trash people. They’re sickening and they’re pores and they’re fat and they’re ugly, but they make the best food.”

On his title defense against Hangman Page at AEW Revolution: “I’m gonna rope-a-dope this guy a little bit, Muhammad Ali style. I’m gonna tire him out just by ducking and dodging him. You know, he’s a great brawler, but he doesn’t have a great gas tank like I do. I have an immense amount of cardio. I mean I’ve been in I was in the greatest Ironman match of all time that lasted well over an hour. I’ve been in another match that lasted an hour against Will Ospreay. I’ve had multiple grueling matchups, not to say that Hangman hasn’t. It’s just like my cardio is better than his. I will admit this. I think he might be a little bit stronger than me. But at the end of the day, you can’t hit what you can’t touch. So that that is going to be my motus operandi inside that squared circle. Throughout the matchup.”

Watch the complete MJF interview below.