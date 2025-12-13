Jim Ross Shares Concern For Darby Allin Following AEW Injury

An update has emerged regarding Darby Allin following his recent injury on AEW television.

As previously reported, Allin suffered a legitimate injury during his match against Kevin Knight on AEW Dynamite. That situation was addressed during the December 6, 2025 edition of AEW Collision, where it was officially announced that Allin has been pulled from the 2025 AEW Continental Classic.

AEW Hall of Fame announcer Jim Ross addressed Allin’s condition and in-ring style while speaking on his podcast, offering both praise and concern for the former TNT Champion.

“Darby is fearless. I love Darby. And for fans who don’t know him personally, they would never know what a sweetheart of a guy he really is,” Ross said.

Ross admitted that Allin’s willingness to take extreme risks often leaves those around him worried.

“I worry about him all the time because he never goes into a match without high expectations and without being willing to take a chance,” Ross explained. “I’ve told him, ‘Some of these days, your luck is going to run out,’ because he does things where if you miss by an inch or two, you’re in trouble.”

Ross added that while Allin has often escaped serious injury in the past, the margin for error in his style is razor-thin.

“Sometimes he dodges the bullet, and sometimes he doesn’t,” Ross said. “But we’re pulling for him.”

There is currently no official timetable for Allin’s return to the ring. AEW is expected to provide further updates as his recovery progresses.