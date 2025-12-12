Backstage Update On Jack Perry After Injury Scare On AEW Dynamite

This past Wednesday night, the “Winter Is Coming” episode of Dynamite featured a notable match in the Gold League of the Continental Classic, where Don Callis Family’s AEW Unified Champion, “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada, secured a victory over Jack Perry of Jurassic Express.

The loss marked Perry’s first in the tournament, leaving him with a 0-2 record after stepping in to replace Darby Allin, who had to withdraw due to injury.

Bryan Alvarez discussed the match on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, revealing that Perry sustained a legitimate ankle injury while performing a dive on Okada. Perry expressed concern to officials that he might have broken his ankle during the dive, yet he continued and later reported feeling better.

The good news is that, despite his fears of a severe injury, he appears to be fine and can continue in the tournament.

Alvarez also mentioned a troubling moment in the match when Okada delivered a dropkick to Perry while he was on the top rope. The cameraman outside was supposed to catch Perry during this spot, but unfortunately, he missed it.

Ironically, Perry was stepping in for Darby Allin, who had to withdraw from the tournament due to his own injury.

Dave Meltzer reported on a previous episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that AEW President Tony Khan was waiting to announce the latest matchups for the Continental Classic until he could confirm which competitors were healthy and ready to compete.

Fortunately, it seems that Perry will be able to continue participating in the tournament.