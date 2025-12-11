Updated Standings For AEW Continental Classic

Last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, titled “Winter is Coming,” featured two matches in the Continental Classic Tournament.

In the first match, Kazuchika Okada defeated Jack Perry in the Gold League. This loss marked Perry’s first in the tournament, bringing his record to 0-2, as he had previously replaced Darby Allin, whose win-loss record he took on.

The second match saw Mike Bailey achieve an upset victory over Kyle Fletcher, also in the Gold League. Fletcher entered the match with a 2-0 record, while Bailey was 0-1. Bailey secured his first victory by using a rolling Prawn Hold.

Below are the updated standings of the tournament:

Blue League:

1. “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita (2-0, 6 points)

2. Claudio Castagnoli (2-1, 6 points)

3. Máscara Dorada (1-1, 3 points)

4. “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy (1-1, 3 points)

5. Jon Moxley (1-2, 3 points)

6. Roderick Strong (0-2, 0 points)

Gold League:

1. “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher (2-1, 6 points)

2. “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada (2-1, 6 points)

3. “Speedball” Mike Bailey (1-1, 3 points)

4. “The Jet” Kevin Knight (1-1, 3 points)

5. The Death Riders’ “The Bastard” PAC (1-1, 3 points)

6. Jurassic Express’ “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry (0-2, 0 points)