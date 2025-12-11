Babes Of Wrath Crowned Inaugural AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions

In the opening match of Wednesday night’s Winter Is Coming episode of AEW Dynamite, the Babes of Wrath, consisting of Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron, defeated the Timeless Love Bombs, featuring “Timeless” Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa, to become the inaugural AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions.

The match served as the final of the tournament, concluding with Cameron delivering her finishing move on Shirakawa, followed by a Doctor Bomb from Nightingale for the victory. After the match, both teams embraced in a hug.

This victory marks Cameron’s first title reign in AEW, while Nightingale is a former AEW TBS Champion.

The AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championships were unveiled in late September, leading to an eight-team tournament. The Babes of Wrath defeated Athena and Mercedes Moné, followed by a win over the Sisters of Sin.

On the other hand, the Timeless Love Bombs triumphed over Alex Windsor and Riho in the quarterfinals, and they advanced by defeating Marina Shafir and Megan Bayne in the semifinals, which was a Hardcore Holiday Death Match.