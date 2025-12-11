Dralistico Announces He Is Undergoing Surgery

AEW/ROH star Dralistico, a member of La Facción Ingobernable, shared a video on his Instagram account while lying in a hospital bed.

In the video, he expressed gratitude to his fans for their well wishes and thanked AEW for their ongoing support. He also announced that he is scheduled to undergo surgery soon.

Dralistico said, “The day has arrived. I’ll go into surgery in a bit, and I’ll be in God’s hands 🙏🏻 so that everything goes well. 🙏🏻 Thank you for your good wishes, and thank you @aew for your support.”

A recent report from Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Radio revealed that Dralistico sustained an injury to his ear while competing in two separate matches.

His most recent appearance for the company was on the October 29, 2025, episode of Collision, where he teamed up with Sammy Guevara and The Beast Mortos. Unfortunately, they lost to The Conglomeration, which consisted of Komander and AEW TNT Champion Mark Briscoe, along with Paragon’s Roderick Strong.

