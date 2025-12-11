Updated Lineup For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (12/13/2025)

All Elite Wrestling has announced an updated lineup for the special episode of Collision titled “Winter Is Coming,” which is scheduled for Saturday, December 13th, at the Utilita Arena in Cardiff, Wales.

The show will air at its regular start time of 8 PM ET on TNT and HBO Max.

In a featured singles match, Josh Alexander, known as “The Walking Weapon” and a member of Don Callis Family, will face Swerve Strickland. Additionally, Don Callis Family’s IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita, will compete against Claudio Castagnoli of The Death Riders in a Continental Classic Blue League Match.

Also announced for the event is a title match where AEW TNT Champion Mark Briscoe, representing The Conglomeration, will defend his title against Daniel Garcia from The Death Riders.

Furthermore, Jamie Hayter will team up with AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander to take on Julia Hart and Skye Blue, known as the Sisters of Sin, in a tag team match.

Don’t forget to join us every Saturday night at 8 PM ET for live updates and coverage of AEW Collision results.