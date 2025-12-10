Darby Allin Says He Feels “Amazing” Despite Not Being Medically Cleared

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW announced on last week’s Dynamite that Darby Allin was not medically cleared to compete due to an injury sustained during his Continental Classic match against Kevin Knight, which resulted in him being briefly hospitalized. Consequently, AEW removed Allin from the Continental Classic and replaced him with Jack Perry.

Allin later appeared on Sports Radio 680 to discuss various topics, including his current recovery status and his future plans regarding retirement.

Allin said, “So right now I feel amazing, and it — honestly, it all depends on how much I still love it. I don’t want to be the guy who’s in wrestling because I have to. I want to do it because I want to. And that’s the thing. As long as I love it, as long as I like going out there and what I do, I will do it. Because honestly, no one knows what I do for my physical recovery regimen. I take care of myself so much. I feel a million bucks right now. And I’m not lying, but I’m just not medically clear. They’re just saving me from me, which is fine. Which is good. But at the end of the day, I feel amazing right now.”

On what he does for recovery:

“I hooked up with DDP. I always hang out with him and he’s giving me all these like latest and greatest contraptions in the physical recovery world. Ice bats, breath work. I, like — you know, everything. I do so much stuff. Every day my schedule’s three hours a day everything.”

