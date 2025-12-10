AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 12/6/2025

Programming Insider reports that Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT drew an average of 267,000 viewers and a rating of 0.03 in the 18–49 demographic.

This total is down 6.32% from the previous week’s 285,000 viewers and 50% from the previous week’s rating of 0.06 in the 18—to 49-year-old key demo.

The show was headlined by Don Callis Family’s IWGP World Heavyweight Champion “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita taking on The Death Riders’ Jon Moxley in a Continental Classic Blue League Match.