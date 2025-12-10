Report: Netflix’s Bid For WBD Could Impact AEW’s HBO Max Deal

As reported by PWMania.com, streaming giant Netflix has won the bidding war to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), and the two companies have entered an exclusive negotiation period for the sale.

This week, the situation regarding WBD took an interesting turn when Paramount Skydance launched a hostile bid to acquire all of WBD’s assets.

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed this development on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, focusing on how a potential acquisition by either Netflix or Paramount might affect AEW.

Last year, AEW signed a new multi-year media rights deal with WBD, which is set to run through 2027 and expire in early 2028. Meltzer indicated that if Netflix acquires WBD, it would gain control of Warner Bros. Pictures, its intellectual property, and HBO Max. However, Netflix would not acquire WBD-owned television networks, which include TBS and TNT—the networks that air AEW Dynamite and Collision.

The report noted that if Netflix were to acquire WBD, the established Turner Networks would likely spin off into a separate entity.

This raises questions about the future of AEW’s television rights with Turner Networks and its streaming rights on HBO Max, which would hypothetically fall under Netflix’s ownership. According to Meltzer, most sources he consulted believe that AEW will likely remain on HBO Max after a potential Netflix acquisition, rather than transitioning to a new Turner Sports or Turner Networks streaming service. He also pointed out that due to AEW’s current contract with HBO Max, the promotion must stay on the platform through 2027.

There are rumors that WBD has an option to extend its media rights deal with AEW through 2028. Any potential acquisition of Warner Bros.

Discovery would likely face significant government regulation and legal scrutiny, potentially delaying the sale for months or even years. Meltzer speculated that no changes will occur for AEW until 2027 or 2028, and that WBD might choose to exercise the option year, eliminating the need to negotiate a new deal for AEW.

Additionally, Meltzer said it’s “not the end of the world” if AEW doesn’t reach a new deal with WBD or Netflix, noting that “there are other avenues they can pursue.” He emphasized that AEW should focus on “peaking in 2027” rather than solely on its current situation.