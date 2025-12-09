Backstage News On When MJF Is Expected To Return To AEW TV

According to Wrestlevotes, as reported by Fightful Select, top AEW star MJF is included in the company’s plans for AEW Worlds End, scheduled for Thanksgiving week. However, details about the extent of his involvement in the event are not yet available.

AEW has not announced whether he will return to television before the pay-per-view in the lead-up to Worlds End or make his appearance at the event itself.

MJF has not competed on AEW television since September, with his last match occurring at All Out, where he lost a Tables & Tacks Match to Mark Briscoe. He took time off afterward to film his role in the upcoming movie “Violent Night 2.”

Reports indicate that he is enjoying his acting experience and plans to balance his wrestling commitments with more acting opportunities. Additionally, he made an appearance at WrestleCade in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, at the end of last month.