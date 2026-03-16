Chris Jericho Lands Villain Role On CBS Series Tracker

Chris Jericho has secured a prominent acting role on the hit CBS drama Tracker as he continues his extended absence from All Elite Wrestling programming.

Jericho revealed on Instagram that he will portray the lead villain in an upcoming episode titled “Breakaway.” In the episode, Jericho plays a character named Virgil Dean.

“I’ll be playing the lead bad guy on this Sunday’s episode of Tracker, the number one show on network TV,” Jericho wrote. “I play Virgil Dean and let’s just say, he’s not a nice guy. Can’t wait for you all to see it.”

The episode stars Justin Hartley alongside Fiona Rene, David Paul Ramsey, and Erica Durance, with direction from David Barrett. It is scheduled to air Sunday at 9 p.m. EST on CBS and Paramount+.

The appearance adds to Jericho’s growing list of acting roles outside of professional wrestling. Over the years, he has appeared in several films and television projects, including the horror film Albino Farm, the thriller Knuckleball, and the horror movie Countdown, along with numerous cameo appearances.

Jericho has been absent from AEW television for an extended period after suffering an injury during a live event. Reports have suggested that his AEW contract may currently be frozen, though no official confirmation has been provided by the company.

According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer, the contract situation has been a topic of discussion internally. Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, Jericho remains listed on AEW’s official roster page.

Speculation about his long-term plans has intensified in recent months, including comments from Eric Bischoff on the 83 Weeks podcast. Bischoff noted that, as a fan, he would prefer to see Jericho finish his career in WWE, describing it as a fitting conclusion to his legacy.

Jericho was one of AEW’s founding stars when the promotion launched in 2019. He became the company’s first world champion by defeating Hangman Adam Page at AEW All Out 2019 to win the inaugural AEW World Championship.