AEW Registers “Continental Cup” Trademark

All Elite Wrestling may be preparing to expand its tournament offerings.

On March 16, the company filed a trademark application for the name “Continental Cup,” a move that strongly suggests new plans connected to AEW’s existing Continental brand.

The trademark filing covers a wide range of wrestling-related entertainment services, including live wrestling performances, television production and distribution, and the creation of professional wrestling programs and events. This type of language is typically used by promotions when protecting the names of on-air events or tournament concepts.

AEW currently hosts the annual AEW Continental Classic, which takes place near the end of each year. The tournament winner is crowned the AEW Continental Championship holder.

The championship is presently held by Jon Moxley, who captured the title by winning the most recent Continental Classic at AEW Worlds End.

If AEW moves forward with the concept, the Continental Cup could serve as a companion event to the Continental Classic. The tournament might take place at a different time of the year or feature an alternate format compared to the round-robin structure used for the Classic.

As of now, AEW has not officially announced the Continental Cup or revealed any details about what the event could entail. However, with the Continental brand already established and Moxley holding the title heading into the post-AEW Revolution landscape, the timing of the trademark filing suggests that the promotion may be looking to expand the concept in the near future.