Ricochet Fires Back At Critics Over Social Media Harassment

Ricochet responded to critics on social media this week, calling out what he described as hypocrisy from fans who attack him online but react negatively when he responds.

The All Elite Wrestling star took to Twitter/X with a strongly worded post addressing the harassment he says he regularly receives.

“Its soooo hilarious that the amount of little bitches who has tweeted and wished harm on me, who has wished even death, said some of the most VILE things to me AND my wife. People who try and make fun of me EVERYDAY. But those same little bitches can’t take it when I do it back to people. Fcking pssies, everywhere.”

Ricochet continued the exchange by replying directly to a fan who accused him of complaining about criticism. “I’m not whining, I’m pointing out the hypocrisy you little p*ssy,” he wrote.

The comments reflect the ongoing tension between wrestlers and online critics, with many performers increasingly speaking out about harassment and abuse they receive on social media platforms. Ricochet has remained active on social media while continuing his run with AEW.