Tony Khan Teases “Very, Very Crazy” AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan is promising a chaotic episode of AEW Dynamite this Wednesday as All Elite Wrestling heads to Fresno.

Speaking during the post-show press conference for AEW Revolution, Khan teased that the upcoming broadcast will feature several high-intensity stipulation matches and potential follow-ups to the major developments from the event.

“I’m going to make sure Wednesday night is a very, very crazy, crazy show, and we will head out of California in style,” Khan said. “I can assure you of that. I’m very, very excited for Fresno Wednesday night.”

Two violent matches have already been confirmed for the show.

One of them will see Gabe Kidd face Darby Allin in an Unsanctioned Coffin Match. The bout was made official during the Revolution media scrum after Kidd demanded the stipulation, saying the feud would not end “until he is pushing up daisies.”

Another match will feature Toni Storm taking on Marina Shafir in a No Holds Barred match. The stipulation stems from the aftermath of a surprise appearance by Ronda Rousey at Revolution. Following the distraction caused by Rousey’s arrival, Shafir attacked Storm with a sucker punch after their match, setting the stage for the rematch.

Khan also confirmed that Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong will both compete on the show. However, he emphasized that neither man — nor anyone else — will interfere in the coffin match between Allin and Kidd.

“Whatever you do, you guys will not be getting involved in the coffin match,” Khan said during the press conference. “Those guys are going to settle this one on one.”

The episode also follows several major returns that took place at Revolution, including appearances by Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, Adam Copeland, and Christian Cage. While Khan did not confirm specific segments for any of them, he repeatedly referenced the momentum generated by their returns.

The condition of MJF remains uncertain following the Texas Death Match main event against Hangman Page at Revolution. Khan noted that MJF was “covered in blood from head to toe” after the match and suggested he might not pass a medical examination in time for Wednesday’s show.

AEW Dynamite airs Wednesday night on TBS from Fresno, California.