Update On Darby Allin’s Injury And Removal From The Continental Classic

PWMania.com previously reported that top AEW star Darby Allin was removed from the 2025 Continental Classic tournament after suffering a legitimate head injury during one of his matches.

The injury occurred during Allin’s Gold League bout against Kevin Knight on the November 26 episode of Dynamite. A hard fall left him unable to continue, ultimately requiring hospitalization. AEW doctors later ruled him out of the tournament with no timeline provided for his medical clearance.

It was later announced on Collision that Jack Perry would replace Allin following his withdrawal. Allin appeared in a brief segment recorded in what looked like a hospital setting, wearing a neck brace and explaining that his legs had suddenly given out during the match.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Allin’s injury was caused by a single impact, debunking initial suspicions that it was due to the coast-to-coast dropkick.

Meltzer also noted that Allin was able to travel for the Collision segment, even though recovery timelines for head injuries are often unpredictable.

This incident marks a rare setback for Allin, who has spent six years in AEW. His last major absence occurred earlier in 2025 when he was sidelined for several months after climbing Mt. Everest.