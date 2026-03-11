AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 3/7/2026

WrestleNomics reports that last Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT attracted an average of 370,000 viewers and achieved a rating of 0.05 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents a slight increase of 1.37% from the previous week’s viewership of 365,000, but it is a decrease of 16.67% from the prior week’s rating of 0.06 in the same demographic. Notably, this rating is the lowest for Collision since the episode on January 24th, which had a rating of 0.02 in the 18-49 demo. Additionally, aside from last week, this total audience count is the lowest since the January 24th show, which recorded 253,000 viewers. It’s important to note that these figures do not include HBO Max viewing.

Currently, AEW Collision is averaging a rating of 0.054 in the 18-49 demographic and 368,000 viewers for 2026, compared to a rating of 0.098 and 342,000 viewers during the same period in 2025.

The episode was headlined by Claudio Castagnoli, the CMLL World Champion from The Death Riders, facing Konosuke Takeshita, the NJPW World Television Champion from Don Callis Family, in a non-title match.