Sting Files Trademark For Two Terms Related To His Past Characters

Pro wrestling legend “The Icon” Sting filed two new trademarks for the terms “Flash Borden” and “Blade Runner Sting” on Monday, March 9, as reported by Fightful.com.

Both trademarks are intended for merchandising and entertainment services, specifically for providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network.

Sting initially performed as Flash at the beginning of his career in All-California Championship Wrestling.

He later teamed up with Jim Hellwig, better known as The Ultimate Warrior, as members of the Power Team USA stable. The duo went on to work as the Blade Runners in the UWF, where Sting took on the name Blade Runner Sting while Hellwig was known as Blade Runner Rock.

Sting concluded his in-ring career at AEW Revolution 2024, where he and Darby Allin successfully defended the AEW World Tag Team Titles against The Young Bucks in a Tornado Tag Team Match.

Below are the descriptions submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO):

“Shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts; Hats; Bandanas; Socks.”

“Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”