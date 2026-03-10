Additional Details On AEW’s Newly Launched MyAEW Platform

As PWMania.com previously reported, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is collaborating with Kiswe to launch a global platform called “MyAEW.” This platform will offer different tiers with access to various streaming content from the wrestling promotion.

According to a press release, MyAEW will include a FAST Channel that streams AEW content continuously.

For those unfamiliar, FAST stands for Free Ad-Supported Television, and these channels operate similarly to traditional cable channels rather than offering on-demand options. The FAST Channel will be accessible in all countries except Canada and Mexico.

Additionally, live streams of AEW Dynamite and Collision will be available for $7.99, offered to countries outside the U.S., Canada, India, and Mexico. This tier also includes access to live Ring of Honor (ROH) pay-per-view events during the month they occur, ROH TV, and the AEW TV archive.

The press release indicates that a $19.99 tier will also be available globally outside of the U.S., Canada, India, and Mexico. This tier includes all the content from the $7.99 tier, along with live AEW pay-per-view events during the month they air and select AEW pay-per-view archives.

An annual subscription is also available for this tier at $119.99. Fans outside of the U.S., India, and Mexico can purchase standalone pay-per-views through the service without needing a subscription.

According to Fightful Select, the new deal will not affect the existing arrangement with HBO Max, and sources have confirmed that the initiative is aimed at an international audience. AEW Plus will continue to be available on Triller, although there is considerable overlap with MyAEW.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has also provided a breakdown of the regional availability and pricing.