MyAEW Launches, First-Ever Official Centralized Streaming Destination For AEW Fans

AEW issued the following on Monday morning:

All Elite Wrestling Partners With Kiswe to Launch MyAEW: A Centralized Streaming Destination for AEW Fans

Summit, NJ, March 9, 2026 – Kiswe, the global leader in streaming technology and services, and All Elite Wrestling (AEW), one of the most dynamic brands in professional wrestling, today announced the global launch of MyAEW, a new digital platform for All Elite Wrestling. Powered by Kiswe, the platform gives fans immersive access to live and on-demand events outside the United States and Canada, a dedicated FAST channel with ad supported viewing available to fans globally and more exciting features to come in the near future.

The MyAEW.com platform is designed to bring the global AEW fanbase an immersive digital experience, connecting fans with the best in-ring action, behind-the-scenes moments, and exclusive digital content, laying the foundation to become the central hub for all fans of professional wrestling.

Launching ahead of AEW Revolution, which features stars like MJF, “Hangman” Adam Page, Jon Moxley, Willow Nightingale, FTR and The Young Bucks, this partnership marks the beginning of a long-term evolution for MyAEW, with continued advancements and developments over the next year.

“We are excited to partner with Kiswe for the launch of the new MyAEW platform,” said AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan. “Kiswe has set the standard for digital content across all forms of sports and entertainment, and we are proud to have AEW alongside other leaders in this space as we continue to evolve the platform and best serve fans around the world.”

The partnership with AEW underscores Kiswe’s ability to build and support streaming platforms featuring a variety of live and on-demand content, with flexible, region-specific pricing.

“AEW has an incredible vision for the future of their fan experience, and Kiswe is proud to be the technology partner powering it,” said Glenn Booth, CEO of Kiswe. “MyAEW was built to become the central hub for the AEW community, directly connecting one of the most passionate fanbases in sports and entertainment to the content they love by giving them unprecedented access to the ring and beyond.”

AEW fans can head to MyAEW.com now to create a login for the platform. Additional information regarding MyAEW.com will be announced in the near future.

About AEW

Founded by CEO, GM, and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019, All Elite Wrestling is a red-hot professional wrestling promotion that presents more than 100 live events a year around the world and features a world-class roster that injects new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. AEW Dynamite airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS and simulcasts on HBO Max, AEW Collision airs every Saturday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT and simulcasts on HBO Max. For more info, check out X.com/AEW; Instagram.com/AEW; YouTube.com/AEW; Facebook.com/AEW.

About Kiswe

Kiswe is an award-winning technology company that enables the biggest brands in sports and entertainment to reliably reach their fans anywhere on any screen. Whether delivered directly to their audiences or distributed through third parties, Kiswe’s two flagship products, Kiswe Connect and Kiswe Core, provide partners with the tools to engage with their community, streamline their distribution process, and scale their brands.