Will Ospreay Wants Dakota Kai To Join AEW

Will Ospreay has voiced his support for the possibility of Dakota Kai—now competing under the name Charlie—joining All Elite Wrestling.

The former WWE star recently returned to the ring at Pro Wrestling EVE 146: Wrestle Queendom VIII on March 8 in London. It marked her first match since being released by WWE in May 2025. According to reports, Ospreay played a role behind the scenes in helping facilitate her return for the event.

Following the match, a fan asked Ospreay on social media whether people would be happy to see Charlie compete in AEW. The AEW star responded with a simple one-word endorsement: “Yes.”

The comment immediately sparked speculation among fans that AEW President Tony Khan could consider bringing the veteran wrestler into the company.

Charlie’s WWE departure ended a three-year second run with the promotion. During that period, she found success as a member of the Damage CTRL faction alongside IYO SKY. She captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships twice and was also recognized as one of the inaugural NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Her last WWE match took place in March 2025 shortly before her release. Over the past year, Charlie stepped away from the ring to focus on her physical and mental health while preparing for a new chapter on the independent wrestling scene.

Her performance at Wrestle Queendom VIII showed that she is ready to compete again at a high level.

If she were to sign with AEW, Charlie could add valuable experience to a women’s division that has continued expanding in recent months, including the introduction of the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championships. With injuries affecting parts of the roster—such as Penelope Ford—a seasoned performer like Charlie could provide depth across both Dynamite and Collision.