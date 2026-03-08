Latest Betting Odds For AEW Revolution 2026

Betting odds for AEW Revolution 2026 have been released by BetOnline.ag, offering an early look at how oddsmakers expect several key matches to play out.

Favorites are marked with a minus (-) symbol, meaning bettors would need to risk that amount to win $100. Underdogs are marked with a plus (+) symbol, indicating how much a $100 bet would win.

Here are the latest odds:

Jon Moxley -120 vs. Konosuke Takeshita -120

The Young Bucks -200 vs. FTR +150

Thekla -500 vs. Kris Statlander +300

MJF -300 vs. Adam Page +200

Don Callis Family -1000 vs. Místico & JetSpeed +550

Andrade El Idolo -220 vs. Bandido +165

Swerve Strickland -350 vs. Brody King +225

The odds suggest several clear favorites heading into the event, particularly Thekla and the Don Callis Family, while matchups like Moxley vs. Takeshita are currently listed as an even pick’em.

AEW Revolution 2026 is expected to feature multiple high-profile bouts as the promotion continues its build toward the spring pay-per-view season.