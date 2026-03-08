Tommaso Ciampa Explains Heel Turn On AEW Collision

Tommaso Ciampa addressed his shocking heel turn following Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision.

Ciampa was defeated by Daniel Garcia during the broadcast after a chaotic sequence involving Mark Briscoe, who had been serving on commentary. During the closing moments of the match, Garcia approached the commentary desk, prompting Briscoe to climb onto the ring apron.

Ciampa collided with Briscoe after being sent into the ropes, creating the opening for Garcia to score a quick flash pinfall victory.

After the match, FTR—Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler—entered the ring to confront Ciampa, continuing their recent attempts to align with the former NXT Champion.

Briscoe returned to the ring seemingly to defuse the situation and prevent an attack. However, as Ciampa and Briscoe headed toward the backstage area, Ciampa suddenly launched Briscoe headfirst into the stage. The brutal assault served as a callback to Ciampa’s infamous betrayal of Johnny Gargano during their time together in NXT.

Shortly after the incident, Ciampa released a video on social media explaining his actions. He pointed to a growing sense of disrespect and frustration over his recent run.

“Tonight was my chance,” Ciampa said. “How do I get a rematch for my championship title with a loss tonight? And why the hell was he out there in the first place?”

Ciampa admitted that he had grown tired of portraying a heroic character and claimed that embracing his darker side felt natural.

“What doesn’t feel good is the disrespect,” he continued. “I’m sick of it because I’m the best me. I’m the best damn wrestler alive, and nobody gives me the respect that I deserve.”

He ended the video with a chilling declaration that revived his most dangerous persona.

“So you wanna get real? Yeah, we can get real… March 7, 2026, the Psycho Killer is alive.”

Despite the earlier tension in the ring, Ciampa now appears to have formed an alliance with FTR. The trio is expected to team up in an upcoming match against Briscoe and The Young Bucks—Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson—in a trios contest.