Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (3/11/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced an updated lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite, which will take place at the San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, California. This episode will serve as the go-home show for AEW Revolution.

Dynamite will air at its usual time of 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.

In the ring, AEW TBS Champion Willow Nightingale will defend her title against Persephone. Dem Bucks, consisting of Mark Briscoe, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson, will face AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR, made up of Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood, in a Trios Match. Additionally, The Dogs, featuring Gabe Kidd and David Finlay, will take on The Conglomeration’s “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin in a tag team match.

Previously announced for the show is Don Callis Family’s AEW World Trios Champion and AEW TNT Champion, “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher, defending his AEW TNT Title against “Speedball” Mike Bailey. Furthermore, “Hangman” Adam Page and AEW World Champion MJF will participate in a press conference ahead of their World Title Match at Revolution.

Be sure to join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of AEW Dynamite results.