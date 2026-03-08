AEW Collision Results – March 7, 2026

AEW Collision Results 3/7/26

Tucson Arena — Tucson, Arizona

The road to AEW Revolution 2026 rolled on Saturday night as AEW Collision came to Tucson, Arizona, with title matches, a loaded main event, and several key storyline developments ahead of the pay-per-view.

A video package opened the show focusing on The Rascalz’ arrival in AEW and the path that led them to their AEW World Tag-Team Championship opportunity against FTR.

First Match: The Rascalz vs. FTR (c)

AEW World Tag-Team Championship Match

The match began at a deliberate pace, exactly the kind of fight FTR wanted. Dax Harwood tried to slow things down early, but things escalated after he slapped Zachary Wentz in the corner. Wentz answered with a slap of his own, forcing Harwood to bail to the floor and regroup. Dezmond Xavier tagged in and brought the energy right back, but FTR quickly found an opening when Stokely Hathaway choked Xavier with a production cable while the referee was distracted.

The Rascalz answered with speed and chaos. Wentz launched himself to the floor with a corkscrew plancha as Xavier turned up the pressure, but the champions eventually isolated Wentz and cut him off from his corner. Harwood baited Wentz into a clothesline from Cash Wheeler on the floor as FTR took over through the commercial break.

When the action returned, Wentz finally fought free, dropping Harwood with an enzuigiri and creating enough separation to make the hot tag. Xavier exploded into the match with a cutter on Harwood and a dropkick to Wheeler. The Rascalz then hit stereo dives to the floor, and Xavier followed with a frog splash before Wentz added a senton bomb for a near-fall.

FTR stayed calm under pressure. Harwood drove Xavier into the announce table, then hit a super back suplex on Wentz for a close two-count. Wentz battled back with chops and a tight cradle for another near-fall. Xavier and Wentz nearly stole it with a superkick into a German suplex and jackknife cover, but Harwood kicked out again.

The Rascalz went for Hot Fire Flame, but Harwood got his knees up. FTR then mocked The Young Bucks by setting up for a Meltzer Driver, though Xavier broke up part of the sequence. Moments later, as Wentz hit a handspring into the ropes, he turned directly into Shatter Machine, and that was enough for the champions to retain.

Winners: Still AEW World Tag-Team Champions, FTR

After the match, Mark Briscoe came out and met FTR on the ramp. There was a show of mutual respect, but there was also very clear tension simmering underneath it.

Backstage: Hook & Anthony Bowens

Hook appeared backstage with Shibata behind the camera, still wandering around in search of recruits. Anthony Bowens stepped in and said he had thought about what Hook told him and insisted that he was a killer. Hook handed Bowens the camera, told him to follow, and then choked out a random local wrestler backstage before telling Bowens to keep following.

Second Match: Daniel Garcia vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Tommaso Ciampa came out aggressive, trying to dictate the tone from the jump, but Daniel Garcia immediately targeted the leg and knee to slow him down. Garcia repeatedly worked over the limb, smashing it into the post and the guardrail while forcing Ciampa to fight from underneath.

Ciampa eventually rallied with strikes and brute force, repeatedly driving Garcia into the announce desk while Mark Briscoe cheered him on from nearby. Ciampa then connected with Project Ciampa out of the corner, but Garcia survived.

As Garcia rolled to the floor, he shoved Briscoe and got in his face. In the confusion, Briscoe and Ciampa accidentally clashed heads. Garcia capitalized instantly, rolling Ciampa up and stealing the pin.

Winner: Daniel Garcia

After the match, Briscoe and Ciampa argued in the ring before FTR came out. Briscoe stepped back in to defend Ciampa, which forced FTR to back off. As Briscoe and Ciampa headed toward the back together, Ciampa suddenly turned and attacked Briscoe, blasting him and leaving him laid out after a running knee. Ciampa then spit on Briscoe’s bandana as FTR watched on approvingly.

Video Package: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Claudio Castagnoli

A strong recap aired revisiting the Continental Classic meeting between Konosuke Takeshita and Claudio Castagnoli from December, when Claudio handed Takeshita his only loss in the tournament.

Third Match: Swerve Strickland vs. Gravity

Swerve Strickland wasted little time asserting control, drilling Gravity with a hard kick to the back. Gravity managed to answer with one of his own, but Swerve no-sold it and made it clear he was on another level. Gravity scored a quick two-count with La Magistral, but Swerve soon cut him off.

Gravity attempted a sunset flip powerbomb to the floor, but Swerve exploded upward, stomping him down before launching a House Call from the apron. Swerve followed with a massive Swerve Stomp off the top rope. Gravity struggled back to his knees, only to get blasted with another House Call for the finish.

Winner: Swerve Strickland via Pinfall

Kris Statlander / Thekla Build

A backstage promo aired from Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale, and Harley Cameron. Statlander called out Thekla and challenged her to a 2-out-of-3 falls match at AEW Revolution, promising to end Thekla’s title reign before it really got going.

Thekla then appeared live in front of the crowd and initially dismissed the idea, questioning why Statlander thought she could beat her twice in one night. She eventually accepted the fight in spirit, but not before warning Statlander to quit while she still could.

Fourth Match: LFI vs. The Swirl vs. Private Party vs. The Outrunners

$200,000 Four-Way Tag Team Match

This was pure chaos from the opening bell. LFI immediately went after Isiah Kassidy on the floor and punished him around ringside, while The Swirl and LFI briefly found common ground by drilling him with four simultaneous dropkicks. Action flew in every direction as Rush, Dralistico, Blake Christian, and Lee Johnson all got moments to shine.

Dalton Castle joined commentary and added to the absurd energy of the match, especially whenever The Outrunners got involved. The Outrunners ran wild for a stretch, power-slamming everyone in sight and nearly taking over the bout. Truth Magnum even suplexed Blake Christian off the top rope to the floor onto a pile of bodies.

The closing stretch turned frantic. Dralistico lit Kassidy up with a chop and hit a hurricanrana to the floor. Christian and Johnson nearly stole it with a springboard-assisted Canadian Destroyer combination, but Kassidy broke up the pin. The Swirl mocked Private Party and went for Gin and Juice, but Kassidy countered, spiked Lee Johnson with a Canadian Destroyer, and then teamed with Marq Quen for a doomsday cutter to score the win.

Winners: Private Party

Backstage: Kevin Knight, Mike Bailey & Swerve Strickland

Lexy Nair caught up with Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey. Knight vented about his frustration over losing to MJF and then falling short in the main event, while Bailey turned his attention to next week’s TNT Title match against Kyle Fletcher. Swerve interrupted and called Knight out directly, saying if he wanted to thrive among killers, he had to become one himself.

Backstage Attack: Megan Bayne & Lena Kross

Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron were attacked backstage by Megan Bayne and Lena Kross, who left both women laid out.

Fifth Match: Megan Bayne & Lena Kross vs. The Timeless Love Bombs

Megan Bayne and Lena Kross imposed their size and power early, battering Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa with fallaway slams and isolating Shirakawa in their corner. Storm eventually got some momentum back, helping Mina fly to the floor with a crossbody, but Bayne and Kross quickly reestablished control.

Back from the break, Storm finally made the hot tag and Mina ran wild for a stretch. The two teams traded momentum in a competitive sequence that included a Tower of Doom spot and a funny sequence where multiple women kept reversing a figure-four. The match ultimately turned when Marina Shafir appeared at ringside, yanked Toni Storm off the apron, and dragged her under the ring to choke her out with Mother’s Milk.

With Storm neutralized, Kross planted Shirakawa with a jackhammer and scored the pin.

Winners: Megan Bayne & Lena Kross

Mark Briscoe Issues A Challenge

Mark Briscoe appeared backstage and said he had sensed something was off with Tommaso Ciampa from the moment he arrived in AEW. Briscoe admitted he should have trusted his instincts and then issued a trios challenge for Dynamite. He named The Young Bucks as his partners, calling them another of the Briscoes’ greatest rivals.

Sixth Match: The Dogs vs. Two Local Competitors

A special standby match followed featuring The Dogs trio of David Finlay, Gabe Kidd, and Clark Connors. It was complete destruction from the outset. Kidd slapped opponents off the apron, Connors hit a spear, and Finlay crushed one of the locals with a powerbomb. Kidd followed with a brutal rebound lariat, then dropped another victim with a Gotch piledriver before Finlay sealed it with Overkill.

Winners: The Dogs

Toni Storm Challenges Marina Shafir

Toni Storm came out and said enough was enough. She called out Marina Shafir and made it clear she wanted to fight her at AEW Revolution. Storm vowed that after dealing with Shafir, she would go on to reclaim the AEW Women’s World Championship.

Mercedes Moné / Persephone Recap

A recap aired of Persephone defeating Mercedes Moné for the CMLL Women’s Title. It was then announced that Persephone would challenge Willow Nightingale for the TBS Championship on Dynamite.

Seventh Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Jon Moxley joined commentary for the main event, and the match delivered immediately. Claudio Castagnoli and Konosuke Takeshita went right at each other with power, shoulder tackles, and uppercuts. Claudio targeted the arm, and the commentary did a good job tying that strategy back to Moxley’s looming title fight with Takeshita.

Claudio stayed on the arm throughout the commercial break, but Takeshita fought back with forearms, a flying forearm strike, and an exploder suplex. Claudio answered with the giant swing and then transitioned into a nasty armbar-STF combination. Takeshita escaped and turned the tide with a Blue Thunder Bomb for a close near-fall.

The final stretch was outstanding. Claudio popped Takeshita up into a huge uppercut, then threw two chairs into the ring as the match threatened to spiral out of control. He grabbed the CMLL Heavyweight Championship, but Hechicero suddenly appeared and yanked it away from him, causing a distraction. Takeshita used the opening to wipe Claudio out with a huge tope con giro.

Back inside, Takeshita landed Power Drive Knee for two, then fought out of a Neutralizer and turned another counter sequence into a hurricanrana. He popped back up, blasted Claudio with another Power Drive Knee, and then finished him with Raging Fire.

Winner: Konosuke Takeshita via Pinfall

After the match, Moxley and Takeshita squared off on the floor, but Hechicero blindsided Moxley with a forearm. Takeshita clearly didn’t want it that way, but the situation broke down anyway as Moxley started brawling with both men. Claudio came over to even the odds, and the show ended with all four men fighting as the broadcast ran out of time.

That closing scene had the feel of an old-school cliffhanger, with AEW leaving the audience in the middle of total chaos.