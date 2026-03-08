WWE NXT Vengeance Day Results – March 7, 2026

WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2026 Results

WWE Performance Center — Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: Vic Joseph & Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

First Match: Blake Monroe vs. Jaida Parker In A Street Fight

Jaida Parker wasted no time, shoving Blake Monroe before the bell and turning the opening seconds into a scrap. Monroe answered with stomps to the back, but Parker tackled her to the mat and the fight instantly spilled to the floor. Monroe targeted Parker’s left leg early, only for Parker to blast her with a back elbow and smash her head off the ring apron. Parker pulled a table from under the ring, but Monroe cut her off with a running boot before driving Parker face-first into the steel post.

Monroe started loading the ring with weapons, rolling in multiple chairs and pounding away at Parker’s back before dragging her inside. Parker kept firing back, and after a forearm exchange, Monroe snapped her down with a neckbreaker and followed with a one-count. Parker countered by trapping Monroe against a twisted chair-and-kendo-stick setup, dumping her face-first into it before unloading with kendo stick shots and a big boot.

Parker pulled another table from under the ring and looked to raise the violence, but Monroe stayed one step ahead with trash can lids, a kendo stick-assisted Skull Crushing Finale, and a nasty crossface using the stick. Monroe tied Parker up in the tree of woe and even mocked her by hitting The Hypnotic for a near-fall. Parker fought back with snap mares, shoulder blocks, and repeated kendo stick shots of her own before cracking Monroe with a chair and driving her through the table on the floor with The Teardrop.

Back inside, Parker nearly had it won after The Hypnotic, but Monroe survived. Monroe then escalated things again, whipping Parker face-first into kendo sticks, landing a running knee, and pouring thousands of diamonds onto the canvas. Parker tried to rally, but Monroe threw the diamonds into her eyes, planted her with Stratusfaction into the diamonds, and then drove her down with The Glamour Shot DDT onto the diamonds for the finish.

Winner: Blake Monroe via Pinfall

Backstage: Ricky Saints & Ethan Page

Ricky Saints confronted Ethan Page in the locker room and questioned why Page was nowhere to be found while he was brawling with Joe Hendry and Myles Borne on NXT. Page claimed he needed to clear his mind after losing the North American Title. Ricky said Hendry would do anything to keep the NXT Championship, including getting Myles involved, and told Page he needed his help to reclaim his spot as the face of NXT. Page assured him he would be there. Ricky took a passive-aggressive shot by reminding Page that he knows what it’s like to be a two-time champion. Once Ricky walked off, Page smirked.

Second Match: Tony D’Angelo vs. Dion Lennox

The chaos began before the match officially started. DarkState jumped someone arriving in Tony D’Angelo’s car in the parking lot, only to realize they had been baited as D’Angelo attacked with a crowbar. Tony brawled with Dion Lennox all over the lot, tossing him through windshields, into lockers, tables, and equipment crates. Lennox and the rest of DarkState got involved repeatedly, swarming Tony in the warehouse area before the fight spilled back toward the garage and parking lot.

OTM eventually entered the fray, attacking DarkState and turning the whole scene into an all-out war. Tony speared Lennox through the LFG scissor lift podium, and only then did both men finally make it back to the ring so the referee could call for the opening bell.

Once the official match was underway, Lennox zeroed in on Tony’s left shoulder and kept hammering away with stomps, a spinebuster, and heavy strikes. Tony fired back with a brutal run of German suplexes, including a deadlift variation, followed by a torture rack neckbreaker. The fight spilled back outside, where Lennox launched Tony into the crowd and then hit a vertical suplex off the barricade through the announce table. Back inside, Lennox nearly won with a slingshot sit-out powerbomb, but Tony refused to stay down.

Angelo survived the punishment, cracked Lennox with a headbutt, slipped free of a bodyslam, and finally cut him in half with a spear before planting him with The Forget About It for the win.

Winner: Tony D’Angelo via Pinfall

Third Match: Izzi Dame (c) w/ The Culling vs. Tatum Paxley

WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship Match

Tatum Paxley jumped Izzi Dame the moment the bell rang, attacking with urgency and emotion. She leapt onto Dame’s back, fired off kicks and forearms, and even hit a flying cannonball senton off the steel steps to the floor. But Dame slowed her down by driving her into the ring steps and using her size advantage to brutalize Paxley’s ribs and midsection.

Dame repeatedly stomped Tatum out in the ropes and in the tree of woe, then clamped on submissions like the abdominal stretch and lion tamer to wear her down. Paxley kept finding counters—rolling through pin attempts, hitting a crossbody, firing off forearms and kicks, and then exploding with a roundhouse, German suplex, and a somersault leg drop for a close near-fall.

Tatum nearly sealed it with The I-Drive and a 450 Splash, but Dame survived. Izzi answered with a cutter counter and a huge pop-up headbutt. Paxley fired back with a sunset flip powerbomb off the apron and rolled Dame back in, but The Culling created just enough of a distraction to break Tatum’s focus. Paxley barely beat the count, survived another pop-up headbutt, and then took advantage when Dame accidentally knocked Shawn Spears off the apron. With Izzi rattled, Paxley rolled through, spiked her with The Cemetery Drive, and finally captured the championship.

Winner: NEW WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion — Tatum Paxley via Pinfall

Backstage: OTM Promo

OTM made it clear they were not trying to help Tony D’Angelo during the earlier parking lot chaos. Their focus remains the same: ending DarkState’s reign of terror and taking the NXT Tag Team Titles.

Jacy Jayne / Sol Ruca / Zaria Segment

Interim GM Robert Stone brought Jacy Jayne and Fatal Influence to the ring to determine Jacy’s next challenger. Jacy bragged about how far she had come—from fearing release and wrestling on the Stand & Deliver pre-show a year earlier to now being one of the most dominant champions in NXT. She said she should be in the Stand & Deliver main event and eventually a WrestleMania main event.

Zaria interrupted, calling Jacy delusional and blaming Sol Ruca for constantly stealing her opportunities. Fatal Influence piled on, with Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid mocking both Zaria and Sol. Sol then entered and fired back at both of them, saying she knows Jacy’s insecurities and knows how to break Zaria’s heart just as well.

Stone ended the argument by making it official: in two weeks from Houston, Jacy Jayne would defend the NXT Women’s Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Sol Ruca and Zaria. A fight broke out immediately, and although Sol looked ready to hit The Double Sol Snatcher, Fallon saved Jacy, causing Sol to only wipe out Zaria. Fatal Influence stood tall over both women.

Backstage: The Birthright / NQCC Setup

Charlie Dempsey formally rejected The Birthright’s offer. Lexis King mocked the Performance Center “influencers” and failed NIL athletes taking opportunities from wrestlers born into the business. Tavion Heights took offense and challenged Lexis’ worldview. He then asked Charlie to reunite with him one more time so they could face The Birthright on NXT.

Fourth Match: Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan In An NXT Underground Match

Kelani Jordan immediately attacked Lola Vice’s injured right hand and never truly let up. Vice started strong with takedowns, submissions, and kicks, but Kelani’s strategy was relentless and nasty. She repeatedly bent Lola’s fingers, drove the injured hand into the ring post, ring apron, and canvas, tore off her MMA glove, and even used the turnbuckle bar to damage the hand further.

Lola fired back in bursts with snap German suplexes, spinning kicks, and the 305, even clearing out surrounding Performance Center talent at ringside when things got wild. But Kelani kept finding openings to target the injury, talking trash to Lola’s family and using every opening to attack the shoulder and hand.

The finish came after Vice regained momentum and looked to be closing in. Kelani escaped trouble, stomped directly down on Lola’s injured hand, and locked in a modified short-arm scissors. Vice couldn’t hold on any longer and was forced to tap.

Winner: Kelani Jordan via Submission

Stand & Deliver Announcement

It was announced that WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2026 will take place at The Factory in St. Louis, Missouri on April 4th.

Backstage: Jacy & Fatal Influence

Jacy vented about having to defend her title in a triple threat instead of coasting into Stand & Deliver. Lainey Reid vowed to handle Sol Ruca on Tuesday, while Fallon Henley noted she had her own Women’s Speed Title defense looming.

It was also announced for NXT: Jasper Troy vs. Sean Legacy vs. Eli Knight in a triple threat, plus The No Quarter Catch Crew vs. The Birthright.

Fifth Match: Joe Hendry (c) vs. Ricky Saints

WWE NXT Championship Match

Ricky Saints came out hot, trying to overwhelm Joe Hendry with punches, slaps, and nonstop pressure. Hendry answered with power—huge Biel throws, chops, and a delayed vertical suplex—but Saints kept finding ways to target him, especially around the ropes and outside the ring. He slammed Hendry into steel steps, the announce desk, and repeatedly worked the neck and throat.

Saints mixed arrogance with control, mocking Hendry’s pose and constantly trying to outshine him. Hendry turned the tide with the comeback stretch fans expected—spears, uppercuts, a fallaway slam, and eventually even an Attitude Adjustment for a near-fall. Saints remained slippery, countering with air raid crashes, submissions, and near-falls of his own.

The biggest turning point came when Ethan Page walked down to ringside carrying the NXT Championship. Saints demanded the belt. Hendry rolled him up for two, and chaos followed. Page tried to toss the title in, but the referee intercepted it. While the official was occupied, Saints landed a low blow and then spiked Hendry with The Revolution DDT for a razor-close near-fall.

Saints snapped, trying to knock the referee down and doing everything possible to steal the title. But Hendry recovered, mule-kicked Saints low behind the referee’s back, and followed with The Standing Ovation to put him away.

Winner: Still WWE NXT Champion — Joe Hendry via Pinfall