Lex Luger Calls Out False Report Claiming He Was Hospitalized

Lex Luger has pushed back against a viral social media post falsely claiming he had been hospitalized.

The Sportskeeda Wrestling Facebook account shared a post featuring a photo of Luger alongside the message “BREAKING: WWE LEGEND HOSPITALIZED.” The post quickly circulated online, prompting concern among fans.

Luger addressed the situation directly on Twitter/X, making it clear that the report was inaccurate.

“Hey Everybody. I was just made aware of this. False news!! I’m doing great!! Weekend off relaxing at home enjoying some hoops and my Buffalo Sabres hockey,” Luger wrote.

The WWE Hall of Famer added several positive emojis to emphasize that he was feeling well and simply enjoying a quiet weekend at home.

Luger, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2025, has dealt with serious health challenges in the past. In 2007, he suffered a spinal stroke that left him temporarily paralyzed and required extensive rehabilitation.

Despite those long-term health issues, Luger has remained active in the wrestling community through appearances, interviews, and fan events.

His message reassured fans that the circulating report about him being hospitalized was completely false.