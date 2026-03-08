Bayley Opens Up About Fear Of Possibly Being Kept Off WrestleMania For Second Year In A Row

After being replaced by Becky Lynch on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” last year in “Sin City,” is Bayley worried that history will repeat itself when WWE returns to the same location this coming April for their biggest two-night premium live event of the year?

Let’s find out!

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio this past week, the women’s wrestling legend was asked if she is nervous about the chances of missing another WrestleMania in 2026.

“I don’t know if it’s nervous or more anxious and a little furious,” Bayley responded when outright asked the question on the show. “I feel with Lyra [Valkyria] not qualifying for Chamber and myself not qualifying for Chamber that there’s still hope and that there’s something that we can do as a team.”

Bayley then went on to mention how she and Valkyria have been pushing for the idea of having a full circle moment on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” since being bumped last year in favor of “The Man.”

“That’s something that we’ve been pushing since last WrestleMania, and that was obviously taken from us,” she continued. “If it were to come to that and we had an opportunity as a tag team, I think that might be a nice full circle moment. But I’ve taken a few losses in my day, so I kind of just move on. You got to do what you got to do. It all depends on how you react to things.”

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19, 2026, live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.