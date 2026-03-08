WWE Intercontinental Title Match Added To 3/9 Raw In Seattle, WA.

The lineup for this coming week’s episode of WWE Raw continues to take shape.

Ahead of the March 9 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA., WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce released a video to announce a new match for Monday night’s show.

Officially added to the lineup for the 3/9 WWE on Netflix red brand prime time program is Penta vs. OG El Grande Americano for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, in what will be Penta’s first defense since capturing the title.

Previously announced for Monday night’s show is Oba Femi vs. Rusev, as well as a WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contender Gauntlet, with Asuka vs. Bayley vs. Iyo Sky vs. Ivy Nile vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez.

Join us here every Monday night for live WWE Raw results.