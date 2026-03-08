Danhausen Announced For WWE 2K26 Ringside Pass DLC

As reported by PWMania.com, 2K Games has announced an upcoming DLC release for WWE 2K26, called the Ringside Pass. Newly signed WWE star Danhausen has been revealed as the latest addition to this DLC.

2K Games confirmed that Danhausen will be part of the Ringside Pass Season 5, which is set to be released later this September. This means fans will have to wait until then to play as Danhausen in the game.

WWE 2K26 is currently available in Early Access, with its full launch scheduled for Friday, March 13th, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2.

In their announcement, 2K Games stated, “#WWE2K26’s Ringside Pass Season 5 is going to be Very Nice, Very Evil! Don’t want to be cursed by @DanhausenAD”

Commenting on the announcement through his Twitter (X) account, Danhausen said, “Danhausen’s power rating better be 106.”

Danhausen has gained significant attention since his WWE debut last weekend at Elimination Chamber 2026. Two nights later on RAW, he cursed former Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio, who subsequently lost his title to Penta.

Danhausen appeared again on last Friday night’s WWE SmackDown, where he attempted to present his list of demands to SmackDown GM Nick Aldis, who introduced Danhausen to The Miz as a potential mentor for the new superstar.

