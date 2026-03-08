WWE Tells Logan Paul To Stop Pursuing Boxing Match Ahead Of WrestleMania 42

Logan Paul revealed that WWE management directly intervened during a recent livestream, instructing him to abandon plans for a boxing match against NFL players.

The call came shortly after Paul issued a viral $1 million challenge to any active professional football player willing to step into the ring with him. Several notable players responded to the challenge, including Dion Dawkins of the Buffalo Bills, former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell, and defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko.

However, during the stream a WWE representative called Paul and made it clear the company did not want him pursuing the fight.

“One, we don’t want you to get injured,” the WWE official said during the call. “It’s just unnecessary risk. Like you don’t know if you slip, you fall. We don’t want to risk any injury… we would just prefer for you not to be boxing.”

The concern reportedly stems from the proximity of WrestleMania 42, which is scheduled for April in Las Vegas. With the company’s biggest event of the year approaching, WWE officials are reportedly trying to avoid unnecessary risks for major stars.

Paul pushed back during the call, claiming the potential opponents posed little threat.

“There’s no risk. These guys cannot box,” Paul said during the stream.

Logan Paul got a call from the WWE saying he’s not allowed to box any NFL players 😅 “I’m not gonna get injured. These guys can’t box, they’re football players. There’s no risk.” pic.twitter.com/DxFItZz1dy — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) March 8, 2026

Despite his argument, WWE maintained that they would not approve outside activities that could jeopardize his health before WrestleMania.

The company’s caution comes as WWE has already been dealing with several injuries during the WrestleMania build. Bron Breakker is currently sidelined following hernia surgery, while Bronson Reed suffered a distal biceps tear in late February.

By the end of the call, Paul acknowledged the directive and confirmed he would respect the company’s decision.

“At the end of the day, I’m a WWE superstar and my loyalty is with the WWE,” Paul said. “If I do not have their blessing to do some extracurricular activities that are unrelated to WWE like boxing, as much as I would love to do it, I gotta honor my job and my commitment to my profession.”

Logan stated the following via Twitter/X:

“Welp. The bosses called. Turns out I’m too valuable of a WWE Superstar to be fighting bums. I want to take this opportunity to congratulate @LeVeonBell and @BreidenFehoko for their 15 minutes of relevancy. Now back to being broke and retired. I’m going back to RAW every Monday on Netflix @WWE.”