Updated Lineup For AEW Revolution 2026

AEW recently announced the updated lineup for the 2026 Revolution Pay-Per-View (PPV), which is scheduled for next weekend.

In an exciting singles match, Big Boom! A.J. of the Costco Guys will compete. “Timeless” Toni Storm will face Marina Shafir from The Death Riders in a singles bout with the stipulation that everyone is banned from ringside. Additionally, AEW National Champion Ricochet will defend his title in a 21-Man Black Jack Battle Royale on the Zero Hour pre-show; however, the participants for this match have not yet been announced.

Also previously announced is “The Toxic Spider” Thekla, the AEW Women’s World Champion from Triangle of Madness, who will defend her title against Kris Statlander in a 2-Out-Of-3 Falls Match. Moreover, the Don Callis Family’s AEW World Trios Champions—“The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada, “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher, and Mark Davis—will defend their titles against JetSpeed, which consists of “The Jet” Kevin Knight and “Speedball” Mike Bailey, along with Mistico.

MJF, the AEW World Champion, will defend his title in a Texas Deathmatch against “Hangman” Adam Page. The stipulation for this match states that if Page loses, he will be unable to compete for the World Title again.

In addition, AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR, featuring Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood, will defend their titles against The Young Bucks, made up of Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson. Bandido will face Andrade El Ídolo from the Don Callis Family in a singles match, while Brody King will take on Swerve Strickland in another singles matchup.

Finally, Jon Moxley, the AEW Continental Champion from The Death Riders, will defend his title against “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita from the Don Callis Family in a No Time Limit Match.

AEW Revolution 2026 is set for Sunday, March 15, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The event will air live on Pay-Per-View.