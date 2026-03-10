Backstage Update On RUSH And Dralistico’s AEW Return

AEW stars “El Toro Blanco” RUSH and Dralistico of La Facción Ingobernable returned to AEW TV on the March 7 episode of Collision after several months on the sidelines due to injuries. This marked their first appearance for the company in 2026.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, both RUSH and Dralistico spent late 2025 recovering from separate injuries that required extensive rehabilitation before they were cleared to compete again.

Meltzer also indicated that Dralistico’s recovery included a prolonged ear injury that ultimately necessitated surgery in December.

After the operation, Dralistico provided a public update from the hospital, expressing his gratitude to AEW President and CEO Tony Khan for his support during his recovery. Following medical clearance from AEW doctors earlier this year, Dralistico resumed in-ring activities and began participating in weekend matches to regain his momentum.

Meanwhile, RUSH suffered a knee injury before ROH Final Battle, which forced him to postpone a scheduled match against Bandido for the ROH World Championship. Instead of opting for surgery, RUSH chose rehabilitation to strengthen his knee.

Before his appearance on Collision, RUSH reportedly participated in a dark match taping for AEW Dynamite to shake off any ring rust.