Tony Khan Holding Off On Continental Classic Match Announcements This Week

Dave Meltzer, on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, reported that AEW President Tony Khan has not yet scheduled any matches for the Continental Classic tournament this week.

Khan is waiting to see which wrestlers are healthy and available. Meltzer explained that Khan typically does not announce matches more than a few days in advance because there are no fixed dates for these matchups, even though he has the matchups planned.

Meltzer further noted that the tournament matches will take place when the talent is ready to deliver the best performance possible.

If any wrestlers are injured, their matches will be postponed to another date.