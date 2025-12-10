AEW Holiday Specials Close To Sellout At Hammerstein Ballroom

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is scheduled to hold its “Dynamite on 34th Street” special and its “Christmas Collision” special on Saturday, December 20th, and Sunday, December 21st, ahead of the holiday week.

Both events will take place at the Hammerstein Ballroom in the Manhattan Center in New York City.

According to PWInsider.com, sources close to the situation say both shows are “close to selling out.”

The report does not specify how many tickets are still available, but the Hammerstein Ballroom has a capacity of approximately 1,400 seats for its 2024 events, including the year’s ROH Final Battle.

So far, the only match announced for either show is the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal.

The AEW “Dynamite on 34th Street” special will air on Wednesday, December 24th, at 6 PM ET, while the AEW “Christmas Collision” special will air on Thursday, December 25th, at 9 PM ET.