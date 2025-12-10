Update On Darby Allin’s Injury Following Continental Classic Match

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW star Darby Allin suffered an injury during his Continental Classic match against Kevin Knight when he awkwardly clipped his leg.

According to Sean Ross Sapp on the latest episode of Fightful Select Answers, Allin was legitimately hospitalized after injuring his leg during the bout; however, the severity of his injury was exaggerated on television.

Sapp noted that Allin was already released from the hospital before the angle aired on AEW TV. Despite this, Allin has been pulled from the tournament and replaced by Jack Perry. Sapp also mentioned that it is currently unknown how extensive Allin’s injury is.

Additionally, Dave Meltzer reported on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that Allin suffered a head injury but is still able to travel.

Meltzer indicated that Allin’s leg temporarily stopped working, but he confirmed that Allin has a head injury. PWInsider.com added that there is a belief that Allin may have suffered a concussion, though the specifics and details of his injury have not been disclosed.

This injury marks a significant setback for Allin, who was coming off a major win over Jon Moxley in an I Quit Match at AEW WrestleDream 2025 and had recently been part of the winning team in Blood & Guts. Allin also took considerable time off this year to climb Mount Everest.