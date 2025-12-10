AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming Preview For Tonight (12/10/2025)

AEW Dynamite presents its annual Winter Is Coming special tonight, live from the Gateway Center Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, with a loaded card headlined by Samoa Joe defending the AEW World Championship against Eddie Kingston.

Kingston has demanded that Joe bring the same “intensity and integrity” he displayed during his iconic ROH World Championship run in the mid-2000s. The two have traded heated words since Full Gear, where The Opps cost Hangman Adam Page the AEW World Title. With Joe’s allies potentially tied up elsewhere, Kingston believes this may be his best opportunity to capture the top championship in AEW.

In a twist that few could have predicted, Hangman Adam Page and Swerve Strickland will team together for the first time ever. After one of the most bitter feuds in AEW history, the two have agreed to a temporary truce as they unite against a shared threat. Tonight, they meet two-thirds of the AEW World Trios Champions—Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata—in a Tornado Tag Team Match. Whether Page and Strickland can coexist, even for one night, will be one of the main stories to watch.

History will also be made as AEW crowns its first-ever Women’s World Tag Team Champions. The “Babes of Wrath,” Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron, collide with the “Timeless Love Bombs,” Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa, in the tournament final. Both teams spoke with Tony Schiavone on Collision, reflecting on their respective journeys before Shirakawa offered a toast “to giving the fans a fight to remember.” Schiavone’s response—“Sh**, I’ll drink to that”—sent the segment viral across social media.

The Continental Classic continues with major Gold League action. Jack Perry officially enters the tournament tonight, replacing Darby Allin, who suffered a legitimate head injury in his opening match against Kevin Knight. Perry’s debut will be trial by fire as he faces reigning Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada, who enters with 3 points and momentum after defeating PAC last week.

In the other Gold League bout, current leader Kyle Fletcher (6 points) looks to widen the gap as he takes on “Speedball” Mike Bailey, who is still searching for his first points of the tournament.

Here is the full card for Winter Is Coming:

• Babes of Wrath (Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron) vs. Timeless Love Bombs (Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa) – AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Tournament Final

• Hangman Adam Page & Swerve Strickland vs. Katsuyori Shibata & Powerhouse Hobbs – Tornado Tag Team Match

• Kyle Fletcher [6] vs. Speedball Mike Bailey [0] – Continental Classic Gold League Match

• Kazuchika Okada [3] vs. Jack Perry [0] – Continental Classic Gold League Match