Matt Hardy And Dax Harwood Trade Words On Social Media Over “Five-Star Matches”

A social media exchange between TNA Wrestling’s Matt Hardy and FTR’s Dax Harwood sparked attention this week after Hardy’s comments about modern wrestling philosophy surfaced during an episode of his podcast. Hardy suggested that TNA should prioritize storytelling and emotional investment over chasing “five-star matches,” prompting Harwood to weigh in publicly.

Not long after Hardy’s remarks circulated, Harwood posted on X:

“I think, in wrestling, the older you get, the more you complain about ‘5 star matches’. I also think, the older you get, the more you (secretly) wish you had 5 star matches. Whatever a 5 star match even is.”

When a fan told Harwood to stop listening to Dave Meltzer, he pushed back, defending the long-time wrestling journalist’s place in the industry.

“I think calling Dave a moron is insane. He’s probably wrestling’s most accurate historian. While I may not agree with some of his star ratings, that doesn’t mean he’s wrong. That means he has a different opinion than I do; which is absolutely ok! To me, BrainBusters vs Hart Foundation SS 89 is a 5 star tag match. To Dave, it’s a 2. Who’s wrong? Who’s right? Who gives a f*ck? As long as we all enjoy wrestling!”

Believing Harwood’s initial post was aimed at him, Hardy responded directly:

“I think, on wrestling twitter, if you’re gonna decide to moan about someone’s take, you should @ them, @DaxFTR. I also think, the older I get, I give less than a fuck about what someone on the internet thinks a 5 star match is. What I care about is what our matches are drawing at the box office & how they make people feel. I enjoy FTR’s work ethic & talent. I also think @AEW emphasizes ‘matches’ more than ‘story/character/emotional investment’ & it makes it challenging to grow your audience from a niche core – Which is MY opinion. I want AEW to succeed, it’s good for the industry. I love & enjoy great matches that get me emotionally invested. I don’t (secretly) wish I ‘had 5 star matches.’ Whatever a 5 star match even is. Who’s wrong? Who’s right? Who gives a f*ck? As long as we all enjoy wrestling! (Your words in this same thread)”

Harwood quickly clarified that his post wasn’t directed at Hardy in the first place:

“Matt, I have no idea what you’re talking about, why you think this is about you, or why you’re so upset with me. I’ve only EVER had good things to say about you & your brother and what you’ve meant to tag team wrestling. I thought, until today, we always had a great relationship.”